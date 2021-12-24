Trudy Kay Nelson, 76, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Care Initaitives Nursing Home in Oskaloosa, Iowa.
She was born July 30, 1945 in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Betty and Doyle Vannaman.
She graduated from Benton 1963, then joined the United States Navy and is a veteran of the Vietnam war.
She worked as an in- home childcare giver, she also drove a school bus for Helen Davis School and Head Start program.
She enjoyed knitting, crochet, word search and crossword puzzles, she was very involved with her church, and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and watching them in their activities.
Trudy was an active member of the Journey Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Steve Nelson and her parents.
Survivors include: sons, Matt Nelson and Nick (Mykala) Nelson, both of St. Joseph; daughter, Michelle (Nick) Nelson-Smith, Oskaloosa; 11 grandchildren: Quadyn, Rossi, Ashlee, Brayden, Bailee, Cylee, Brandalyn, Natali, PJ, Lincoln and Jessee; four brothers; John (Linda) Vannaman, Randy (Vickie) Vannaman, Robert (Liz) Vannaman and Jeffrey (Linda) Vannaman, all of St. Joseph.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the Rupp Funeral Home with funeral services and public live stream at 2 p.m. with Pastor Jacob McMillian officiating.
The Interment will be at the Mount Auburn Cemetery.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.