Nelson, Margaret M. 1944-2022 Sheridan, Mo.

SHERIDAN, Mo. - Margaret Nelson, 77, Sheridan, Missouri, passed away Feb. 11, 2022. She was born April 28, 1944.
Margaret is survived by son, John (Sherry) Nelson of Maryville, Missouri; two grandchildren; one step-granddaughter; three great-grandchildren; sister and brother.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Gant City, Missouri. Burial will be in Luteston Cemetery, Sheridan. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m.Thursday at the funeral home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
