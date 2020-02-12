Jeff Nelson
EDGERTON, Mo. - Jeff Nelson, 60, of Edgerton, passed away Feb. 8, 2020.
Survived by: brother, Mike (Jody) Nelson; niece and nephew, Hannah (Chris) Robertson and Lance (Michelle) Nelson; great-nephews: Camden, Carter and Martin; aunts and uncles: Kelly (Debbie) Spiers, Donna (Clint) Mullendore, Darlene Amos, Sharon (Raymond) Crowder, Evelyn Spiers, Park Gabree, Doris Nelson and Sharon Kay Spiers.
Graveside Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Ridgley Cemetery
Donations: First Baptist Church of Platte City.
Arrangements: Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.