KIDDER, Mo. - Charles "Chuck" Michael Nelson, 71, of Kidder, passed away Dec. 22, 2021.
Chuck was born Oct. 30, 1950, to Charles C. and Betty J. (Fisher) Nelson, in St. Joseph.
Chuck worked as a self-employed carpenter and retired as an assembly line worker for Ford Motor Company. He was a member of UAW Local 249.
Chuck was preceded in death by: his parents, Cliff and Betty; sisters: Annie Gray, Dianne "Toni" Cone, Hellen Harris; brothers, Larry "Buzz" Nelson and Gary Dale.
He is survived by: wife, Connie, of the home; son, Mike (Abby) Nelson, Cameron, Missouri; daughter, Aundria Burdg, Kansas City, Missouri; two grandchildren: Grace and Adley; two brothers, Rusty (Julie) Nelson, Rayville, Missouri and Darrell (Jeanie) Nelson, Orrick, Missouri.
Family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Kidder Baptist Church to share and celebrate Chuck's life.
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
