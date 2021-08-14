TIPTON, Mo. - Beverly Jean Nelson was born Aug. 15, 1929, to Linden G. Whitfield and Viola (Mayes) Whitfield in Tipton, Missouri.
She departed this world for everlasting life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Aug. 8, 2021, just one week shy of her 92nd birthday.
She graduated from Smith Cotton High School in Sedalia, Missouri, in 1947.
Beverly was married to Ray Nelson on Aug. 15, 1947. Together, they had four sons: Michael Lyndon, Danny Ray, Ronald Kyle and Ricky Lynn.
Bev was no stranger to hard work, holding a variety of jobs during her life.
Following high school, she worked for her mother as a seamstress at Lamy's in Sedalia, Missouri, cutting and sewing Levi's jeans. Her boys always had a new pair pants for back to school and Christmas every year, as they grew up.
She was instrumental in supporting her husband's professional career as a school administrator with stops in Lincoln, Herculaneum, Cameron and Dearborn, Missouri and Atchison, Kansas.
As her family grew, Beverly took on her life's work of raising her four rowdy boys (to put it mildly). Always looking for the next adventure, she went back to work in 1967, first at Whitaker Cable in St. Joseph. From there, she became the switch board operator at Montgomery Ward in the East Hills Mall for several years.
She then entered the healthcare field, with stints as a ward secretary at Spelman Memorial Hospital in Smithville, Missouri and a long tenure at the then Heartland Hospital in St. Joseph. Restless following her retirement from Heartland, she entered the work force once again as the gift shop manager at Cracker Barrel in St. Joseph for many years, until her "second" retirement.
Family always came first for Beverly. She devoted her life to her husband and sons. The best part of her life was being a mother, not only to her immediate family, but also to their friends and her many co-workers. Her home was open to all. Food was always abundant and prepared with love. Meals were shared with whoever happened to be there at mealtime. She loved to talk to people and she could talk to anyone, but she was an even better listener. She always had a kind word and wise advice.
Beverly was preceded in death by: her parents; her brothers, Harold and Dale; her husband, Ray; and son, Ronald.
She is survived by: her favorite aunt, Jewel; sons: Michael, Danny (Debbie) and Ricky; grandchildren: Dustin, Hal, Dane and Drew; and great-grandchildren, Atticus, and Abbey Rose.
In her later life, Bev made her home at The Village in Cameron, Missouri, where she adopted a new family of many special friends.
Loved by all who knew her, our mother will be greatly missed. Although our world is a lesser place without her, we are comforted knowing that she is reunited with the loved ones who went before her and that she will rest in the arms of our Lord, forever.
Mrs. Nelson has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Services and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
