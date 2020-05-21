Leta Mae Neill 78, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in St. Joseph. She was born April 18, 1942 in Cameron, Missouri, and was a homemaker, who enjoyed watching TV, reading, crossword puzzles, gardening, and taking care of her children. She was a Christian.

Leta was preceded in death by: her parents, Emil Ogle, and Dorothy ( Francis) Miller; husband, Clifton Neill; daughters, Leta Niell and Lisa Walker; sons, Steve and David Neill; brother, Francis Miller; sisters, Linda Brown, and Marian Kincaid; and grandson, Dakota Neill.

Survivors include: daughter, Laura (Victor) Cortez, St. Joseph; son, Roger (Debra) Neill, Buckeye, Arizona; sister, Sandra (Raymond) Hardin, Trenton, Missouri; grandsons, Matthew Neill, Jason Brundige, and Charles Brundige; granddaughter, Ashley Brundige; great grandchildren, Chloe, Julian, Kendra, Colton, and Jade.

Funeral services: 10 a.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Leanna VanZandt-Nauman officiating,

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home.

The Interment will be at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, St. Joseph.

