Bobby D. Neill, 73, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Bobby was the seventh child of 13 born to Irene (Rosson) and John Neill.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald, Kenny, JT, Teddy Joe, Jimmy, and John Wayne; sisters, Virginia, and Mary Helen.
Survivors include his daughters, Elaine (David) Newey, and Lisa (Alan) Dawson; companion, Mary Cordry, all of St. Joseph; sisters, Judy (Henon) Vaughn, Nancy (John) Strickland Cujpe, all of Jacksonville, Florida, and Carolyn (Larry) of Springfield, Missouri; brother, David of Oklahoma; grandchildren, Tara (Tony) Lambright, Nicholas (Cortney) Ryan Newey, and Brady Dawson; great-grandchildren, Noah and Evan Lambright, all of St. Joseph; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Bobby was a veteran, serving two years during the Vietnam War. He was stationed in South Korea as a Chinook helicopter mechanic.
Bobby was an over-the-road truck driver for many years and enjoyed visiting many places throughout the United States.
In 2010 he retired form National Lease as a diesel mechanic with 21 years of service.
After retirement he enjoyed traveling, boating, camping out with family, fishing, gardening, riding his Harley, working on his Corvette, and spending time with his sweetheart, Mary. He absolutely loved volleyball with his family team. He played at Volleys for over 30 years. He also was a member of Eagles Lodge #49.
Bobby was always willing to help anyone who needed anything. He was a strong, smart, kind man that will be missed. The Man, The Myth, The Legend. We love you, Dad.
Per Bobby's wishes, there will be no service. Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
