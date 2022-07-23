Delores Dean Daly Neidinger, age 93, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2022, in her apartment at Country Squire, starting and ending her life in St. Joseph.
Delores was born Sept. 28, 1928, and grew up on a small farm in South End, graduating from Benton High School in 1946. After studying at St. Joseph Junior College (now Missouri Western), she became a bookkeeper, working at the St. Joseph News-Press and Wire Rope companies.
On July 12, 1953, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Delores married the love of her life, St. Joseph native, Charles R. Neidinger. She and Chuck moved to Topeka, Kansas, where they had two sons, Richard and Robert. The family moved to St. Louis, Missouri, in 1961 where Delores raised the boys and Chuck worked for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. When the boys were older, Delores returned to bookkeeping for Target.
In 1975 the family moved to Hannibal, Missouri, where Delores enjoyed golfing regularly. After retirement in 1986, Delores and Chuck returned to St. Joseph where they attended St. Paul Lutheran Church. Delores was active in Welcome Wagon of St. Joseph, enjoying the mission and the card playing group!
After Chuck died in 2010, Delores moved to Country Squire where she appreciated all the friends and caregivers over the years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Chuck; sister, Eunice Mae Daly and brother Leslie Daly.
Delores is survived by her sons Richard "Rich" and Robert "Bob". Rich and Barb, of Davidson, North Carolina, have one child, Dana Neidmann (Mat). Bob and Cindy, of St. Joseph, have sons, David (Sara) and Mikel (Heather). Delores has three great-grandchildren, Clay, Hazel, and Mason, children of Mikel, also in St. Joseph.
Farewell Services 10 a.m. Monday, St. Paul Lutheran Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
