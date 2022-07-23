Delores Dean Daly Neidinger, age 93, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2022, in her apartment at Country Squire, starting and ending her life in St. Joseph.

Delores was born Sept. 28, 1928, and grew up on a small farm in South End, graduating from Benton High School in 1946. After studying at St. Joseph Junior College (now Missouri Western), she became a bookkeeper, working at the St. Joseph News-Press and Wire Rope companies.

To plant a tree in memory of Delores Neidinger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.