William "Bill" Neiderhouse, 80, of St. Joseph, passed away, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in St. Joseph. He was born March 19, 1940, in Forest City, Missouri, son of Mabel and William Neiderhouse. He married Margaret Meade on Oct. 10, 1959, in St. Joseph.

Bill drove a truck delivering building supplies for many years. His hobbies included playing cards, working on cars and he was an avid KC Chiefs fan.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Jennifer Neiderhouse; and sister, Louise Newkirk.

Survivors include, wife, Margaret Neiderhouse of the home; son, Bill Neiderhouse, Jr. of St. Joseph; daughter, Angie Nelson of St. Joseph; granddaughters, Michelle (Michael) Ray of St Joseph; and, Nicole Nelson and her fiance; Jeffrey Clarke of Madison, Wisconsin; and two great-grandchildren, Brennden and Kayleigh Ray.

Mr. Neiderhouse has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

Memorial Service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home, where the family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m.

Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.

Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.