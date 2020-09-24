SABETHA, Kan. - Vivian Lorraine (Rieger) Neibling, 91, formerly of Highland, Kansas, passed away Sept. 22, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home in Sabetha, Kansas.

Survived by: her children, W. Howard (Marsha) Neibling of Kimberly, Idaho, Marjorie (Wally) Martin of Cave Creek, Arizona, Beverly (Mike) McGee of Manhattan, Kansas, and Robert (Christine) Neibling of Augusta, Kansas; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Nancy (Bill) Lambertson and Lois Ricketts; brothers and sister-in-law, Harvey Neibling, Jerry and Carol Neibling of Highland, and many nieces and nephews.

Lorraine was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Floyd; sister, Janice; son-in-law, John "Jack" Hinton; and granddaughter, Meghan McGee.

Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Highland from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday.

A Celebration of Lorraine's life is planned for 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the Highland United Methodist-Presbyterian Church.

Mask and social distancing respectfully requested.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Fairview United Church of Christ, Highland United Methodist-Presbyterian Church, or the Apostolic Christian Home Building Fund, all of which may be sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, PO Box 33, Highland, KS 66035.

A message may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com

Services will be broadcast live at the Facebook group page: Chapel Oaks Funeral Home Hiawatha & Highland KS. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.