Neibling, Maryellen 1928-2020

HIGHLAND, Kan. -Maryellen Neibling, 92, with family by her side, passed away Friday morning, Aug. 14, 2020, at home.

Survivors include: her husband, Harvey, of the home; her children: Janet Tyler (Paul) of Highland, Walter Neibling (Angie) of rural Highland, Kathryn Bachman (Greg) of Hiawatha, Kansas; grandchildren: Ladonna Gilmore, Adam Tyler, Stacy Fisher, Brett Neibling, Kaitlynn Bachman and Eli Bachman; and seven great-grandchildren.

Maryellen was preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Mildred Housh; and brother, Virgil Peterson.

Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Highland from noon until 6 p.m. Sunday.

A Celebration of her life is planned for 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at the Highland United Methodist-Presbyterian Church, in Highland. MASKS ARE RECOMMENDED AND SOCIAL DISTANCING ENCOURAGED.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Highland EMT Association or the Church Memorial Fund, sent in care of the funeral home: PO Box 33, 66035.

Refer to live services at the funeral home Facebook group page: Chapel Oaks Hiawatha & Highland KS.

A special message or remembrance may be sent to the family at: www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.