Neibling, James Highland, Kan.

HIGHLAND, Kan. - James "Harvey" Neibling, 98, of Highland, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly with family by his side Dec. 1, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
A Celebration of Harvey's Eternal Life is planned for 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, at United Methodist Presbyterian Church at Highland. Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery
Friends may call after 10 a.m. Sunday, where the family will meet from 2 until 4 that afternoon at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Highland.
Harvey was also preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Dorothy Dugan; brothers Charles, and Floyd.
Survivors include his children: Janet Tyler (Paul) of Highland, Walter Neibling (Angie) of rural Highland, Kathryn Bachman (Greg) of Hiawatha, Kansas; grandchildren: LaDonna Gilmore, Adam Tyler, Stacy Fisher, Brett Neibling, Kaitlynn Bachman and Eli Bachman; with seven great-grandchildren. Also surviving is his brother, Jerry Neibling of rural Highland.
