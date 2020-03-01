Helen "Irene" Neibling
HIAWATHA, Kan. - Helen "Irene" Neibling, age 90, died Feb. 25, 2020, in Hiawatha.
Preceded by: parents, Leroy and Mary (Melvin) Johnson; husband, Charles; sister, Clara Tribolet; and brothers, Ivan and Brice Johnson.
Survivors: sons/spouses: Ed and Judy, David and Margo, Raymond and Jeanette; brothers: Edward Johnson, Russel Johnson.
Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, Chapel Oaks FH, Highland, Kansas .
Family visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, funeral home.
Memorials: Highland Fire Department.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.