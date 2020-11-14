Virginia Helen Neff, 90, St. Joseph, passed away at her home after a long illness, surrounded by her family Nov. 12, 2020.

She was born in St Joseph, Sept. 26, 1930, to Ira K. Painter and Anna B. Hutson.

Virginia loved her family, dear friends and also loved doing scratch-off tickets, slot machines at any casino and watching game shows on TV.

She recently celebrated her 90th birthday.

Virginia was preceded in death by: her partner of over 30 years, Walter Brownlee; sisters, Leatrice Barnes and Dorothy Clark; brother, Richard Painter; nieces, Gail Johnson and Vicki Rosenauer; and her best friends, Orris and Almeda Langley.

Survivors are: daughters: Sheila Peterson (John), Kim Sutton (Warren) and Tammy Curran (Brian); grandchildren: Jennifer Peterson (Jay), Jacey Skrzypczak (Mark), Heather Chenoweth (Carl), Nicole Sutton (Joey), Jason Sutton, Mitchell Curran (Jean), Miles Curran (Heather) and Madison Curran (Dylan); great-grandchildren: Jackson Hickey, Kate Hickey, Cadence Chenoweth, Isaac Chenoweth, Jaxton Callaway, Nolan Callaway and Rowan Curran; niece, Debbie Guardado (Al); several great-nieces; great- nephews; and extended family, Bradley Langley and Karen Langley.

The family would like to send a very heartfelt thank you to Mosaic Hospice caregivers, especially Kristy Guess, Shellie Ellison and Heidi Sidwell, who have taken exceptional care of Virginia this past year.

Graveside Farewell Services & Inurnment: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Memorial Park Cemetery.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.