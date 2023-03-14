KEARNEY, Mo. - Robin Suzanne Nave (Burnside), 65, of Kearney, Missouri, died unexpectedly on March 7, 2023, at her home. Her loss was completely unexpected and the family is shocked and deeply saddened.
Robin was born on Oct. 26, 1957, to John and Shirley Burnside, in Plattsburg, Missouri. Robin attended The University of Missouri-Columbia and was passionate about mental health, social work, and helping the homeless community. Robin worked as a licensed clinical social worker at Western Missouri Mental Health Center, Truman Medical Center, Liberty Hospital, and other institutions before her retirement in 2022. Anyone who knew Robin knew that she was passionate about her grandchildren, traveling the world, and reading anything she could get her hands on. Robin's family and friends will miss her more than words can convey.
Robin was predeceased by her mother, Shirley Burnside, and many aunts and uncles.
She left behind her husband, Robert Nave; children, Courtney and Cameron Nave; and beloved grandchildren, Rhys Hill, Emerson Hill, and Dion Hill. She also left behind her father, John Burnside; siblings, Ronald, Ricky, Roxanne, Roddie, and Rae Burnside; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Arrangements by Hidden Valley Funeral Home, of Liberty, Missouri.
Her celebration of life will be held on March 18, 2023, at Hidden Valley Funeral Home at 1015 East H Highway, Liberty, MO 64068. The visitation will be 2 to 3:30 p.m. followed by a short service from 3:30 to 4 p.m. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
