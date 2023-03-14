KEARNEY, Mo. - Robin Suzanne Nave (Burnside), 65, of Kearney, Missouri, died unexpectedly on March 7, 2023, at her home. Her loss was completely unexpected and the family is shocked and deeply saddened.

Robin was born on Oct. 26, 1957, to John and Shirley Burnside, in Plattsburg, Missouri. Robin attended The University of Missouri-Columbia and was passionate about mental health, social work, and helping the homeless community. Robin worked as a licensed clinical social worker at Western Missouri Mental Health Center, Truman Medical Center, Liberty Hospital, and other institutions before her retirement in 2022. Anyone who knew Robin knew that she was passionate about her grandchildren, traveling the world, and reading anything she could get her hands on. Robin's family and friends will miss her more than words can convey.

To plant a tree in memory of - Nave as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.