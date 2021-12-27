Nauman, Sue N. 1944-2021 Mound City, Mo.

MOUND CITY, Mo. - Sue (Hagee) Nauman, 77, of Mound City, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Tiffany Heights care center.
She was born March 6, 1944, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, to Rev. Charles and Nellie (Shepard) Hagee, Sr.
Sue graduated from Mound City High School in 1962 and then attended the College of the Ozarks.
Sue married Robert H. Allen, and they became parents of a son and daughter.
Robert passed away in 1971, and then Sue married Russell Nauman. Russell passed away in 1984. Most recently, the love of her life was her companion, Marvin Hart. Marvin also passed away.
Also preceding her in death were her parents and brothers, Gary Hagee and Charles Hagee, Jr.
Survivors include: her children, Dennis (Sue) Nauman of Mound City, Bob Allen of Florida and Ruth Ann Allen of Kansas City, Missouri; siblings: JoAnn Estes of Edwardsville, Kansas, Jim Hagee of Bigelow, Missouri, Gale (Marcia) Hagee, Waxahachie, Texas and Ross Hagee, Santa Rosa, California; eight grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.
Services: Tuesday, 11 a.m. New Liberty Baptist Church.
Family will greet friends one hour prior to services.
Interment: New Liberty Cemetery.
Memorials: St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
