James W. NaumanMOUND CITY, Mo - James W. Nauman, 63, passed away May 8, 2023.Services with military rites: Saturday, May 20, 2023, 10 a.m. Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City, Missouri. Private family inurnment: Mount Hope Cemetery.A full obituary may be found and condolences left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
