Nauman, Glen E.

Glen E. Nauman

MOUND CITY, Mo. - Glen Eldon Nauman, Sr. passed away on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at the age of 95.

He married Barbara L. Barth on Jan. 7, 1967. She survives of the home.

Glen was an Army veteran of World War II and an Air Force veteran of the Korean War. He also served in the Air National Guard at Rosecrans Memorial Airport in St. Joseph.

In addition to his wife, Barbara, he is survived by his son, Glen Eldon (Mary) Nauman, Jr. and his daughter, Nancy Nauman, all of Mound City; and extended family.

A complete obituary appears at at www.chamberlainfuneral.com

Due to Covid, private family graveside services with military honors: Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, 2 p.m., Memorial Park Cemetery, St. Joseph. Open visitation al day Tuesday Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City, Missouri.

Memorials: Mound City Rural Fire Department. Online condolences may be left at www.chamberlainfuneral.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.