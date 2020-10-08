Nation, Willadeen

Willadeen Nation
LIBERTY, Mo. - Willadeen (Peck) Nation, 96, of Liberty, Missouri, formerly of Smithville, Missouri, passed away on Oct. 7, 2020.
Survivors: daughter, Willagene Mynatt; granddaughter, Loma Barr; grandson, Craig Mynatt; great-granddaughters, Laci Barr and Jade Barr; eight great-great-grandchildren; sister Fern Reedy.
Visitation: 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.
Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at the funeral home.
Burial: Grayson Cemetery, Grayson, Missouri.