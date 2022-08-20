Nasilowski, Angela M. 1974-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Aug 20, 2022 55 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Angela M. Nasilowski, 48, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.She was born March 3, 1974, in St. Joseph, to Stanley Nasilowski and Patricia A. Hoffman.Angela liked to watch the Chiefs. She loved her dogs and all things Harley-Davidson.She was preceded in death by her mother, Patricia; her infant daughter, Heather; and her beloved dog, Delilah.Survivors include her father, Stanley; friends, Don and Janice Griswold, Ron and Vickie Baker, and Mike Dew; and her beloved dog, Najoe.Farewell Service and Public Livestream 3 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Angela Nasilowski as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Angela M. Nasilowski Dog Stanley Nasilowski Christianity Patricia A. Hoffman Heather Don Ron × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Aug 20, 2022 Late Notices, Aug 19, 2022 Late Notices, Aug 18, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesOfficers have suspect, still need evidence in 21-year missing person caseRiverfront plans shift north with new I-229 proposalWoman hospitalized after Thursday afternoon crashCatfish Chasers Tournament sees rare back-to-back championCelebration set for anniversary of Krug Park castleNew beauty salon finds a home in DowntownPolice protest outside City Hall for increased payConvocation invokes theme of inspirationNo more cases of the Mondays in MaysvilleCity, FOP remain at odds as protests continue
