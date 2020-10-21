MOUND CITY, Mo. - Shirley E. Nash, 70, Mound City, Missouri, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at a St. Joseph health care center.

Born Jan. 5, 1950, in St. Joseph, to Leonard and Marion (Wilkinson) Cook, she was a graduate of Lafayette High School and Hillyard Technical School.

She married Earl Nash on Aug. 2, 1969. They later divorced.

Mrs. Nash had been employed in secretarial work and a cook throughout her life. She had been employed for the Cookson Hills Children's Ministries in Oklahoma and for Northwest Missouri Health Service in Mound City.

She was a member of Christian Fellowship Church and was a prayer warrior.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors: her daughter, Jennifer Queener and her husband, Chad of Creston, Iowa; four grandchildren, Justin Queener, USMC, Allison, Rebekah and Kirby Queener all of Creston, Iowa.

Farewell Services 11 a.m. Thursday, Christian Fellowship Church, Mound City, under the direction of Pettijohn & Crawford Family Funeral Service. Interment New Liberty Cemetery.

The Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

