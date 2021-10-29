Margaret Ann Nash, 70, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, after a lengthy battle with cancer, at her brother and sister-in-law's home in St. Joseph, who were her angels that cared for her during her two months of hospice care. She was born Jan. 31, 1951, in St. Joseph, daughter of Elanore (Derr) and James Nash. She graduated from Bishop LeBlond High School, class of 1969 and attended Missouri Western State College for two years. Margaret began her career at Sister's Hospital then transitioned to Heartland Health which eventually became Mosaic Life Care. She retired as a transcriptionist after 44 years of dedicated service. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, especially their driveway parties, crocheting and decorating the house and yard for holiday's. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include, daughter, Andrea (David) Miller of St. Joseph; brothers, Patrick (Alana) Nash and Michael (Lorrie) Nash of St. Joseph; sister, Mary (James) Evans of Long Lane, Missouri; grandchildren, Taylor (Dakota), Kayton, Ali (Trevor "Scoot"), and Jameson; great-granddaughter, Summer; several nieces, nephews, other family and friends and many children and grandchildren she adopted over the years. There are too many to name, but they know who they are.
Mass of Commemoration will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. A Rosary will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at Rupp Funeral Home. Inurnment will take place in Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Margaret Nash Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.