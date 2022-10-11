Phyllis Dale Narans, of St. Joseph, passed away on October 7, 2022.

Phyllis was born to Edward and Anna Laura (Gibbs) Narans on Dec. 10, 1926, in Oregon, Missouri. They both preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death are brother, Leonard Narans (Maxine); half brother, Everett Narans (Etta); three half sisters, Mae Talkington (Bill), Katheryn Lovelady (Allan) and Georgia Thornton (Sid).

To plant a tree in memory of Phyllis Narans as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.