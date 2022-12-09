Larry Nance, 83, St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 7, 2022.
He was born on Aug. 22, 1939, in Maysville, Missouri, to William Milton Wesley Nance and Vera Marie (Leonard) Morris.
He attended Lafayette High School, and after graduating he joined the Air National Guard where he served for six years. In 1960, Larry married the love of his life, Ruth Ann Curtis. They shared 62 years together. Larry worked for General Motors for 32 years until his retirement.
Larry was a car and motorcycle enthusiast, especially when it came to drag racing motorcycles. He designed and built his own drag bike and held two world records certified by the American Hot Rod Association in the one-eighth mile and one-quarter mile. Larry was a perfectionist, and inventor. He loved living life to the fullest, whether he was riding horses or Harley's with his friends, deer hunting, or enjoying his swimming pool. Larry was also a proud lifetime member of the National Rifle Association and the St. Joseph Rifle & Pistol Club.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepparents, Charlie Morris and Wanda Nance; son, Larry R. Nance; and grandson, Shannon Nance.
Survivors include his wife; brother, Ronald L. Nance; daughter, Brenda (Jimmy) Burris; daughter, in law, Sherry Nance; grandsons, Elliott Burris and Ronnie R. Nance; niece, Lisa Menschik; and several great-grandchildren.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The room will be open to the public after 5 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To send flowers to the family of Larry Nance, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.