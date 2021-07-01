Nance, Doris M. 1940-2021 Seattle, Wash.

SEATTLE, Wash. -Doris Marie (Weston) Nance, 80, Seattle, died Tuesday, June 15, 2021, unexpectedly at her home.
She was born Nov. 23, 1940, to Tapp and Colene (Finley) Weston.
Doris married her husband, Joseph Curt Nance, on Oct. 30, 1981.
For 38 years, Doris made a lifelong commitment to dedicate her time in spreading the word of Jehovah, as a Jehovah's Witness in and around the Seattle area.
She attended Bartlett and Benton High School, where she was a part of the choir which allowed her to pursue her love for music.
She joined her brothers and sisters in the family's gospel group, Revelation Gospel Movement (RGM), Where they would travel to sing the gospel and share the good news across the country.
For years she worked in the nursing industry at the State Hospital, where she would care for the mentally challenged.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband; step son, Joseph Curt Nance Jr, ; brothers: Leon, Glenn, Archie, Floyd and Larry Weston; and sisters: Barbara Bell, Charlene Grayson, Donna Weston, Clara Botts, and Mary Weston.
Survivors: her daughters: Kimberly Colene Weston, Shana LeAnn Weston, Darnyl Charisse Nance; stepchildren, Diane Nance and Michelle Dick (Kenneth); sisters, Deborah Weston, Ruth Watson (Glenn); brothers, Oliver, and James (Marjorie) Weston; seven grandchildren; Tanaya Weston, Angelo Weston, Roshell Williams (Jerry), Kormyn Weston, Adrianna C.Weston, Luther D'andre Jenkins and Jahciana Finch; 21 great-grandchildren and an abundance of nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life, 11 a.m. Saturday, July 3, 2021, at Mountain View Funeral Home, 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW Lakewood, WA 98499. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
