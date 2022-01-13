Amber Renee Nagle, 24, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, in St. Joseph.
She was born Aug. 2, 1997, in St. Joseph.
She graduated from Lafayette class of 2016, and she enjoyed having a good time and spending time with her friends and family. In high school, she was an excellent athlete, and enjoyed playing tennis and basketball.
Amber was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Ed Currier, and paternal grandparents, Eddina and Harry Nagle.
Survivors include: mother, Heather (Doug) Plowman, Gower, Missouri; father, Larry (Tina Hicks) Nagle, Saint Joseph; daughter, Layla Grace Hatcher; son, Diego Caceras; twin sister, Briana Nagle; sister, Kayla Gonzalez; and maternal grandmother, Kay Currier.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 5 p.m. on Friday, with funeral services and public live stream at 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home.
Memorials are requested to the Amber Nagle Memorial Fund, in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
