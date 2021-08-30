Kimi N. Nadolski, 56, of St. Joseph, died Aug. 27, 2021, at her home after a lengthy illness.
Kimi was born Nov. 19, 1966, in St. Joseph, to Edward and Elsie (Shanks) Downey.
She was born and raised in St. Joseph. She was a graduate of Central High School and Missouri Western State University. She was a Missouri State Licensed cosmetologist.
Kimi was a member of Cathedral of St. Joseph and the Missouri Western Alumni Association. She loved life and animals.
She married James A. "Jim" Nadolski and he survives.
Also surviving are: sons, Nolan A. Nadolski, Michael Robbins, Derrick Gallagher, Ryan Nadolski (Amanda); daughter, Amy (Paul) Piercy; grandchildren: Cooper and Bodie Nadolski, Lola Bea Piercy; Kimi's parents, Edward and Elsie Downey; sisters, Stacy Downey, Candy (Andrew) Bennettt, Dawn (Scott) Merritt; brother, Edward Downey; numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions to the Friends of the Animal Shelter Building Fund would be appreciated.
Private services will be held.
Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
