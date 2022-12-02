William "Bill" Harold Myers, 81, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at a Cameron, Missouri, Hospital. He was born April 8, 1941, in Maryville, Missouri, son of Mary and Raymond Myers. Following the death of his mother when he was a child, Bill was raised by his aunt, Hazel Myers. In 1958, he enlisted in the U.S. Marines. On May 6, 1960, he married Janice Pritchett. Following his time of service in U.S. Marines, Bill began working with Lee Bottle Gas & Heating Company, later began his career in roofing with Wilson & Weipert Roofing and Sheet Metal, and also worked for Hausman Metal Works & Roofing and Seaman-Schuske Metal Works, retiring after a total of 35 years. He was a member of the Roofing and Sheet Metal Workers, Local Union. Bill was a Ham Radio Enthusiast. He enjoyed woodworking, riding motorcycles, shooting guns, and buying and selling cars which led him to being former owner of WM Auto Sales.

Bill proudly built his family home with his own two hands in Ayr Lawn edition, St. Joseph, where his family has resided for over the last 50 years.

