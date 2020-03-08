KANSAS CITY, Mo. -Ryan Scott Myers, 48, Kansas City passed away Monday, March 2, 2020.

He was born Nov. 21, 1971, in St. Joseph.

Ryan always dreamed of working in law enforcement, that dream became a reality when he was offered a position with the Buchanan County Sheriff's department, after he completed the academy.

He was a conductor for Union Pacific Railroad from 2009 to 2017. His latest position was as a security guard.

Ryan never met a stranger; he remembered everyone, even if he only met them once.

Going to the store or shopping with Ryan was never a quick trip, because he knew so many people and would talk to everyone.

He enjoyed traveling, spending time at the ocean, especially the California coast.

He loved his family beyond measure and loved all animals.

He was preceded in death by: his maternal grandparents, Ray and Betty Chambers; paternal grandparents, Ambrose and Maxine Myers; stepfather, Harold James; uncle, Steven Chambers; and aunt, Norma Myers-Salsberry.

Survivors include: his son, Owen Gabriel Myers; mother, Linda James; father, Jerry Myers (Patricia); sister, Stacy Rezek (Tony); nephews, Evan and Quin Rezek; his beloved pet, Jincy; extended family and friends.

Farewell Services 1 p.m. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to KC Pet Project.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.