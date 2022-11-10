Phyllis joined her husband in the heavenly choir Nov. 3, 2022. She was born May 15, 1936, in St. Joseph, to Marvin E and Florine V. (Holt) Yost. Phyllis and her sister, Janice, started performing as the Yost Sisters when they were 3 and 6 years old, singing, dancing, and playing instruments on shows in the area, and live on the radio.

She attended Blair school, Bliss Junior High and graduated from Central High School 1954, participating in marching band, choir, and maid of honor for homecoming queen. Phyllis graduated from St. Joseph Junior College. She married Byron D. Myers in 1956. As they built their life together, it was woven around music, performing and traveling. Phyllis was a charter member of the local Sweet Adeline chapter, and her husband was the director. They competed around the world. She was a member of several international finalist quartets, emceed regional and international convention sessions, held several regional administrative positions, and served on the Sweet Adeline International Board of Directors. She loved performing, was very comfortable on a stage whether in front of 10 people or 10,000!

