Phyllis joined her husband in the heavenly choir Nov. 3, 2022. She was born May 15, 1936, in St. Joseph, to Marvin E and Florine V. (Holt) Yost. Phyllis and her sister, Janice, started performing as the Yost Sisters when they were 3 and 6 years old, singing, dancing, and playing instruments on shows in the area, and live on the radio.
She attended Blair school, Bliss Junior High and graduated from Central High School 1954, participating in marching band, choir, and maid of honor for homecoming queen. Phyllis graduated from St. Joseph Junior College. She married Byron D. Myers in 1956. As they built their life together, it was woven around music, performing and traveling. Phyllis was a charter member of the local Sweet Adeline chapter, and her husband was the director. They competed around the world. She was a member of several international finalist quartets, emceed regional and international convention sessions, held several regional administrative positions, and served on the Sweet Adeline International Board of Directors. She loved performing, was very comfortable on a stage whether in front of 10 people or 10,000!
Phyllis taught remedial reading and substituted for the St. Joseph School District, was a realtor, was a scheduler at KQTV and did the accounting for their family-owned businesses, Power Tools Co., Myers Family Music, and Belt Antique Mall, all in St. Joseph. She was very honored to be the recipient of the YWCA Women of Excellence -Woman in Volunteerism Award this past June.
She served as a Girl Scout leader, directed the youth choir, taught Sunday school and bible school, sang in the choir and was in the bell choir at their church. Phyllis was a 49+ year member of PEO, Chapter ED, serving most all chapter offices and responsibilities, as well as serving on the PEO St. Joseph Reciprocity, all board offices including president. She was on the Allied Arts, served as campaign co-chair and served on the MWSU Alumni Board. She was a huge supporter of activities of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was there for babysitting, getting them on the school bus, transportation, fundraisers, hugs, special occasions, birthdays, holidays, demonstrating her tap dancing and yodeling, and cheering them to the finish line, the final moments of a game or the final curtain on a performance. Her family has wonderful memories from shared multi-generational vacations, especially cruises.
Recognizing that education, church, and music can increase the opportunities in someone's life, she devoted time and energy to maximize those opportunities for high school and college-aged young people in The New Generation Singers, a group she and her husband co-founded with the pastor from Wyatt Park Christian Church in 1970! She was an adult leader/mentor/chaperone, attending rehearsals, performances, over-seeing committee work and decisions and accompanied them on an annual two week tour across the U.S. and Canada, as a substitute mom and grandma role in varied capacities for every one of over thousands of young people, for 52 years. She had fond, life-long connections with many of those adults. Her New Generation family was very dear to her heart.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Byron D. Myers; her parents, Marvin E. and Florine V. (Holt) Yost; her sister, Janice (Yost) Bowman and brother-in-law, Larry Bowman; and great-nephew, Drew Bodenhausen.
Survivors are daughter, Dee Ann Vestal (Mike); son, Byron D. Myers II (Carol); grandchildren, Joshua Heckman (Julie); Patrick Lile (Sara); Allison Johnston (Matt); Mia Myers and Joey Myers; great-grandchildren, Tyson, Emery, Truman and Weston Lile, Elizabeth Heckman and Lincoln Gregory, Marley and Ryker Johnston; sister-in-law, Lacyne Nothhouse (Bob). She has several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her family meant so very much to her and she lovingly served as our matriarch.
Phyllis was a caring, giving, effervescent soul who loved the opportunities she experienced from her involvement with music, performing, education and church. Enjoying it all with her family made it even more special for her... and priceless for us.
Help us celebrate her life. Farewell Services and public livestream 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 14, Ashland United Methodist Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, where friends may call after 1:00pm Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Byron & Phyllis Myers Scholarship Fund, c/o Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory, PO Box 8790, St Joseph MO 64508-8790.
