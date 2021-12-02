Myers, Mary E. 1930-2021 Atchison, Kan.

ATCHISON, Kan. - Mary Elaine Myers, 91, of Atchison, Kansas, formerly of Troy, Kansas, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021, at the Medicalodge of Atchison.
Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at the Becker-Dyer-Stanton Funeral Home with Rev. Cyd Stein, officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Troy. Family will receive friends from 9 a.m. Monday until service time at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Atchison United Methodist Church. Words of sympathy and remembrance may be left online at www.beckerdyer.com.
Elaine was born on Jan. 12, 1930, at Leona, Kansas, the daughter of Clinton and Mary (Sharp) Rainwater. Elaine graduated from Bendena, Kansas, High School in 1947. Elaine worked as a teller at the Bendena State Bank, a cook for six years for the Midway, Kansas, School District, and then went to work for 20 years at the Troy State Bank, retiring in 1999. Elaine was also a member of the Atchison United Methodist Church and The Order of the Eastern Star. Elaine enjoyed cooking and traveling with her family.
Elaine and Donald Reed Myers were married on Feb. 6, 1949, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bendena. They were able to celebrate 67 years of marriage prior to Don's death on Oct. 5, 2016.
Elaine was also preceded in death by her son-in-law, Steve Faulkner; a brother, Lewis Rainwater; a sister, Alberta Jones.
Survivors include her son, David (Marta) Myers of Atchison; her daughter, Mary Louise Faulkner, Blue Springs, Missouri; a brother, John Rainwater of Hiawatha, Kansas; three grandsons, Tom Myers, Nathaniel (Sara) Faulkner, and Nicholas Faulkner; two great-granddaughters, Lyalya and Ares Faulkner. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
