Myers, Mary E. 1927-2020

Mary Ellen Myers, 93, went to be with her Heavenly Father Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Mary was born Feb.15, 1927, to Charles Nelson and Nell (Jones) Nelson in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

She lived most of her childhood in Florence, South Carolina.

She truly loved Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she later retired.

Mary was married to Major John C. Moak, Sr. and after his death, married Major Milo Myers.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; husbands; and son, Randy Myers.

Left to cherish her memories are: sons: Larry Moak (Mary Beth) of Houston, Texas, John Moak Jr. (Judy) of St. Joseph, Greg Myers (Debbie) of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina and Jim "Gordon" Myers (Brenda) of San Diego, California; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; sisters, Elizabeth Bridges of Myrtle Beach and Florence Grimes of Columbia, South Carolina.

Mary was a professional Model and taught modeling.

She was an avid golfer and won many tournaments, as well as an avid bridge player and won master points over the years.

Her hobby was painting.

Mary enjoyed the past several years as a resident at Living Community in St. Joseph.

A family memorial will be at a later date.

Arrangements under the direction of: Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Online guest book and obituary at: www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.