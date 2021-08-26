Larry Wayne Myers, 62, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at Mosaic Life Care Hospital. He was born July 15, 1959, in St. Joseph, son of the late Hazel and Harvey Myers.
He graduated from Benton High School class of 1978 and joined the United State Navy receiving med tech training. He worked for Dr. Gondring as an X Ray Tech for 28 years then at ConCentra as a Xray Tech and Health Screener.
He enjoyed Kansas City Chiefs, and Royals, bowling, and softball. Larry was a member of the Eureka Valley Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harvey Jr., Charles, Roger, Sheldon and Billy Myers; sisters, Sharron Kay Melton, Mona Davidson, and Ruth Myers.
Survivors include, brothers, Robert (Delaine) Myers, Carrollton, Missouri, Mike (Vicki) Myers; sisters, Bonnie (Paul) Chavez, Ellen Creager, Betty Tebow all of St. Joseph; nephew, Fred Chavez Sr. of the home; as well several other nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 10 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Bob Myers officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Dearborn Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the Eureka Valley Baptist Church.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
