Judy Lee Myers, 82, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, in a St. Joseph hospital.
She was born June 25, 1940, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Juanita and Frank Schussler.
She graduated from Convent of the Sacred Heart High School class of 1958, and the Platte Gard Business School.
She married David Myers on June 4, 1960, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church; he preceded her in death Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022.
She was a wonderful wife, mother, and homemaker. She enjoyed playing cards, games, cooking, sewing, flowers and camping, but most especially loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.
She was a 82 year member of Saint Patrick's Catholic Church.
Judy was preceded in death by: her parents, husband, David Lawrence "Larry" Myers; a great-grandson, Asher; and twin sister, Joyce Marie Schussler.
Survivors include: daughter, Glory Colhour; son, Martin (Lisa) Myers both of St. Joseph; daughter, Dawn (Kirk) Ketcham, Olathe, Kansas; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and sixnieces and nephews.
The Rosary will be prayed Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home, the family will receive friends from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at the Saint Patrick Catholic Church, Fr. Jonathan Davis Celebrant.
The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
