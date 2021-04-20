EASTON, Mo. - James Reed "Jim" Myers, 53, Easton, Missouri, passed away Friday, April 16, 2021, at home, surrounded by his loving family and friends.

He was born Nov. 13, 1967, to Harold and Nadine (Woltz) Myers in St. Joseph.

On May 28, 1988, he married Lori Lutz. They were blessed with two daughters.

He was known as a hard worker. At the age of 14, Jim started working at the Avenue City Gas Station. After marriage, he worked at Hill Construction, Sprague Excavating, Collins & Herman, and Kissick Construction. He was a proud member of the Local 101.

Jim was a selfless man, always taking care of others first. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending many weekends camping with close friends. Jim was well-known for the special breakfasts he cooked while camping. He could fix anything, even if he had to "MacGyver" a solution. But most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his grandsons.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Myers; granddaughter, Teagan Redman; mother and father-in law, Shirley and Ernie Lutz; brothers-in-law, Ed Payne and Gordon Bledsoe.

Survivors include his mother, Nadine Myers; wife, Lori Myers; daughters, Taylor Redman (Luke Bradley) and Tristin Kaullen (Jake); grandsons, Tel, Gunner, Mason aka Chunky Butt, and one on the way to be named James Reed; siblings, Elaine Bledsoe, Phyllis Malone (Mike), Vernon Wibberg (Diane), Hal Myers (Angie); brother-in-law, Brad Lutz (Cathy); numerous nieces and nephews; and among many close friends, extended family, Matt and Brandi Dixon, Reece and Abigail.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 1 p.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Union State Bank of Gower c/o the Jim Myers Family Benefit Fund or the Mosaic Cancer Center.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.