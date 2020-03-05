Neosho, Mo. - Fred S. Myers joined hands with his Heavenly Father on March 1, 2020.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Bernice Myers.

Surviving are: his wife, RuthAnn; and his children: Debi (Steve) Rush, Mike (Jeanne) Myers, Julie Myers, Todd (Nancy) Myers, Angie (Gregg) Mears and Darren (JoAnn) Myers.

He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Fred leaves behind his best friend, Lester Rainwater, who he loved dearly. Fred cherished his time working alongside Lester, and his daughter, Gabee, at the Family Market and the entire Family Market team.

Fred's children would like to thank Lisa, Fred's hospice nurse, for her unwavering support and care for our father during a very difficult time.

We loved our dad more than words could express, and will miss his gentle and caring ways.

He made everyone around him feel extra special.

A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the library in Neosho. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.