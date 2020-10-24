Earl Myers, 100, of St. Joseph, passed away peacefully on Oct. 18, 2020, at the home of daughter and son-in-law, Julia and Craig Mosher.

He lived a full life of 100 years.

Earl was born to Julia Myers in the home of his paternal grandparents, on a bitterly cold Feb. morning. Much to his Aunt Mattie's chagrin, he was placed in her arms with instructions to sit behind the wood stove for days to keep that baby warm.

He was special to the Myers's family, as his father Earl had died five months before his birth in the service of his country during WWI.

Earl had a full childhood. As a child of the depression, he made do with what he had. His mother remarried to Earl Sr.'s brother, Elmer. That union produced three siblings for Earl: Elmer, Catherine and Robert.

After graduation from Lafayette in 1938, Earl began work at the St. Joseph Light & Power and continued his education at St. Joseph Junior College.

During this time, a pretty brunette walked into his life. So did Uncle Sam. Earl joined the Army and became the youngest soldier at that time to graduate from OCS. The newly commissioned 2nd Lieutenant married that brunette, Arline Silverthorn. After four months of marriage, Earl shipped out to North Africa and the beaches of Anzio. After liberating Italy and narrowly missing D-day, he returned home to start his new life.

The couple moved to Rolla, where Earl graduated with his degree in Chemical Engineering from the Missouri School of Mines.

After a brief stint at the power plant in Monahans, Texas, Arline and newborn daughter Julia returned to St. Joseph, where he started his 40 year career as chief chemist at the St. Joseph Light & Power Company.

During these happy years a son, Mike was born.

Earl became a Mason and joined Moila and thoroughly enjoyed the marching unit. He loved the cadence of the march, his best memory of the Army.

After his retirement, he and Arline enjoyed many winters in Marco Island, Florida, with their dear friends, Nadine and Denton Matteson.

Summers were spent designing and tending the gardens at Robidoux Row.

For their efforts, they were honored as one of the "20 Who Count" in the News Press.

Earl began to embroider and created intricate and beautiful counter cross stitch images. He also enjoyed reading, playing golf and reminiscing.

Arline passed in 2012, and Earl spent his remaining years in the home of his daughter.

He planted pots for her garden, right up to the time of his death. He also lived to watch his grandson, Colton Craig, march on the Plain at West Point, calling perfect cadence as the cadets marched by the computer screen.

Earl is preceded in death by: his parents; siblings, wife; and son, Michael.

He is survived by: his daughter and son-in-law; nieces and nephews; and four grandsons: Christopher, Andrew, Aaron Craig and Jack Chew; and five great-grandchildren.

Earl and Julia would like to thank his loving and dedicated caregivers, Brenda and Karrie, and the staff of Mosaic Hospice, Nicole RN, Shelly, Kim and Sandy. They filled his last years with companionship.

Mr. Myers has been cremated under the direction of the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Military Honors will be rendered in Dec. when Cadet Colton Craig can participate in the services and the family will gather. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.