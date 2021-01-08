Myers, Dennis B. 1949-2021

WATHENA, Kan. - Dennis B. Myers, 71, of Wathena, Kansas, died Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

Dennis was born on March 12, 1949, in St. Joseph, to Byron and Doris (Gaul) Myers.

He is a member of the Christ Lutheran Church in Wathena, Kansas

Dennis married Diane Walters on June 21, 1998, in Bendena, Kansas. She survives of the home.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Floyd Myers.

Additional survivors include his son, Travis Myers of Wathena; daughter, Natalie Beer (Christopher) of Kansas City, Kansas; step-children, Christina Hoverson of Leavenworth, Kansas, Malissa Mattwaoshshe of Leavenworth, Carol Jenkins (Brett) of Lincoln, Nebraska, John Hoverson (Julie) of Smithville, Missouri; four grandchildren, Mercedes Christman, Victor and Skylee Myers, Atticus Beer; two step- grandchildren, Jaliee and Jayden Hoverson; brother, Roger Myers (Sharon) of St. Joseph; sister, Jeannene Freeman (Bobby) of Topeka, Kansas; sister-in-law, Gail Myers of Wathena.

Celebration of Life will be held Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, 5 to 8 p.m. at the Glacial Hills Venue in Wathena.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to either the Wathena EMS or Troy Ambulance Fund c/o of the Harman Rohde Funeral Home P.O. Box 426 Wathena, KS 66090

www.harmanrohde.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.