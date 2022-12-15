David Lawrence "Larry" Myers, 82, of St Joseph, passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at his home. He was born Nov. 26, 1940, in San Pedro, California, son of Evelyn and Joseph Myers. He graduated from Faucett, Missouri, High School, class of 1958. Larry married Judy Schussler on June 4, 1960, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in St. Joseph.

He retired from Affiliated Foods in 1998 after 38 years of service and was a member of the Local Teamsters Union. He enjoyed camping, bird watching, playing Bingo and fishing. He also enjoyed singing with the New Heart Gospel Trio, often at nursing homes and hospitals. His best times were spent with his family, especially grandchildren, often playing games and his family dinners. Larry was also active in his church.

