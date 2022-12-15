David Lawrence "Larry" Myers, 82, of St Joseph, passed away Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at his home. He was born Nov. 26, 1940, in San Pedro, California, son of Evelyn and Joseph Myers. He graduated from Faucett, Missouri, High School, class of 1958. Larry married Judy Schussler on June 4, 1960, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in St. Joseph.
He retired from Affiliated Foods in 1998 after 38 years of service and was a member of the Local Teamsters Union. He enjoyed camping, bird watching, playing Bingo and fishing. He also enjoyed singing with the New Heart Gospel Trio, often at nursing homes and hospitals. His best times were spent with his family, especially grandchildren, often playing games and his family dinners. Larry was also active in his church.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert "Bob" Myers; and great-grandson, Asher.
Survivors include, wife, Judy Myers; children, Glory Colhour, of St. Joseph, Martin (Lisa) Myers, of St. Joseph, and Dawn (Kirk) Ketcham, of Olathe, Kansas; sister, Myrna (Lawrence) Pilgram, of St. Joseph; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and six nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home. Pastor Jim Barnett, officiating. Family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at Rupp Funeral Home. Mr. Myers will be cremated following services.
Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association or Wesley United Methodist Church.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
