MOUND CITY, Mo. - Beverly Joyce Myers, 89, Mound City, Missouri, passed away Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
She was born Nov. 9, 1932, in Nebraska City, Nebraska, to Chester and Cleta (Griffin) Myers.
Beverly was a teacher for 36 years.
She was an only child but is survived by many cousins she loved.
Graveside Farewell Services & Interment 2 p.m. Sunday, Odd Fellows Cemetery, Craig, Missouri.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
