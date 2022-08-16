Myers, Beth 1980-2022 Camden Point, Mo.

CAMDEN POINT, Mo. - On Aug. 12, 2022, Lori Beth (Furbeck) Myers gained her angel wings after being involved in a tragic accident on the property where she and her family lived. She was 41 years old.

Beth was born on Dec. 25, 1980, in St. Joseph, to Larry and Dianne (Barrett) Furbeck. The youngest of three, she was raised in Dearborn, Missouri, and graduated from North Platte High School in 1999. Beth had a passion for animals and had known since a young age that she wanted to be a veterinarian. She attended the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

