Myers, Beth 1980-2022 Camden Point, Mo.

CAMDEN POINT, Mo. - On Aug. 12, 2022, Lori Beth (Furbeck) Myers gained her angel wings after being involved in a tragic accident on the property where she and her family lived. She was 41 years old.
Beth was born on Dec. 25, 1980, in St. Joseph, to Larry and Dianne (Barrett) Furbeck. The youngest of three, she was raised in Dearborn, Missouri, and graduated from North Platte High School in 1999. Beth had a passion for animals and had known since a young age that she wanted to be a veterinarian. She attended the College of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Missouri-Columbia.
Always one to work hard and accomplish whatever she put her mind to, Beth accelerated her course of study and graduated in 2006 as a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine. She had worked in veterinary medicine since college, most recently as a consulting Veterinarian and owner of Myers Veterinary Service. Soon after moving to Columbia, Beth met her future husband, Tyler Myers, of Lathrop. They dated through college and married on June 3, 2006, in the Dearborn Christian Church. Beth and Tyler built their home in rural Camden Point. Nestled among the crops and with a clear view of the sunrise, their home was her little slice of Heaven. On Feb. 1, 2011, they welcomed their first son, Carson Patrick, and on May 2, 2014, their family was completed with the arrival of their second son, Colin Wayne. Beth truly cherished being a wife and a mother.
Beth was baptized in and attended the Dearborn Christian Church, where she regularly shared her love of music and played the piano for Sunday services. She had a variety of interests and was a bright light in the lives of everyone she touched; she was intentional about spending time and making memories with her family and friends.
Beth is survived by her husband, Tyler; and sons, Carson (11) and Colin (8), of the home; parents, Larry and Dianne Furbeck, of Dearborn; brother, David (Lee) Furbeck, of Mount Pleasant, Michigan; brother, Darren (Wendy) Furbeck, of Dearborn; her in-laws, Anita and Dusty Norris, of Edgerton, Missouri; Trevor (Leela) Myers, of Smithville, Missouri; extended family and many special friends.
While Beth's family grieves her loss, they are choosing to remember her in a way that honors her spirit. A Celebration of Life ceremony will take place Friday, Aug. 19, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dearborn Christian Church, 205 S May. The funeral service, arranged by Vaughn Funeral Homes in Weston, will be held on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 10:30 a.m. at the Dearborn Christian Church, and will be officiated by Elizabeth Buckner. A graveside service will follow at Dearborn Community Cemetery. All are welcome.
The family has entrusted memorial contributions in Beth's honor to the Dearborn Christian Church Foundation, PO Box 13, Dearborn, MO 64439.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.