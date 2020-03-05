GOWER, Mo. - Roxy Musser, 88, of Gower, passed away, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at her home.

Roxy was born on Dec. 21, 1931, to Antoine F. and Florence (Losey) Waitkoss, in St. Joseph, where she grew up and graduated from Benton High School.

On May 19, 1956, she was united in marriage to Stephen "Jack" Moore. After their marriage, they lived in Hemple, Missouri.

Her husband, Jack, passed away on May 15, 1981.

On Oct. 15, 1983, she was united in marriage to Rollie A. "Junior" Musser. After their marriage they lived in Hemple, and in 1996 they moved to Gower, where they made their home.

Her husband, Junior, passed away on July 1, 2013.

Roxy worked at the Hotel Robidoux, in St. Joseph, Compton's Grocery, in Gower, and the First Baptist Church Daycare, in Gower.

She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Easton, Missouri, the St. Joseph Altar Society, Pleasant Prairie Club and volunteered at the East Buchanan Middle School in Easton.

Roxy was also preceded in death by: her parents; one son, Dennis Joseph Moore; and two brothers, Donald Waitkoss and Cecil "Babe" Waitkoss.

She is survived by: two sons, Stephen Moore, Stewartsville, Missouri, and Jeff (Jan) Moore, Gower; grandson, Zachary Moore; granddaughter, Jaly (Dylan) Moreels; and great-granddaughter, Norah Jane Moreels.

Rosary: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, with visitation following until 8 p.m.

Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Easton.

Burial: Mt. Olivet Cemetery, St. Joseph.

Donations may be made to the Plattsburg Senior Center Meals On Wheels. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.