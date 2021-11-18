Musser, Mary 1927-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Mary Musser, 94, passed away peacefully Nov. 15, 2021.
Mary and her late husband, Bob, were baptized together as Jehovah's Witnesses in 1950. They spent their life doing what they loved, helping people learn about Jehovah, including many years in Guatemala.
Mary is survived by her two daughters, Sheryl Whitmore and Patty Coons (Roscoe); daughter-in-law, Donna Musser; and her brother, Larry Dever (Christie); grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, and son, Johnny Bruce.
A virtual memorial service will be held on Nov. 20, 2021. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
