Lynn Irene Musser, 69, St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. She was born Sept. 30, 1953, to Charles and Jeanette (Terry) Edwards in St. Joseph.
Lynn graduated from Benton High School in 1971. She married Barry D. Musser on May 16, 1975, at King Hill Christian Church.
Lynn's proudest accomplishment was her family. She was an avid sports fan, especially for her boys Grover, Beau, Cy, and her grandchildren. Lynn spent many hours attending games, recitals, Christmas programs, talent shows, and other activities. Lynn was an enthusiastic and dependable fan of all her kids' and grandkids' sports.
Lynn wanted to be remembered as a fun Grandma to her four grandkids: Paige, Cade, Maggie, Lillian, Jackson, and Vivian. She loved to take them to Worlds of Fun, Oceans of Fun, Snow Creek, parks, bike rides, and to play pickleball.
Lynn was a proud employee of the St. Joseph School District. As both a student and secretary, she spent over 30 years at Hosea Elementary; and was named Support Person of the Year. She retired in 2017. She enjoyed her daily walks in Hyde Park with her dogs and best friend, LaDonna Miljavac. She was a member of Central Christian Church and also attended Page Flippers Book Club.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Jeanette Edwards, and father-in-law, John Musser.
Survivors include her spouse, Barry; sons, Grover Musser (Amy) of Hays, Kansas, Beau Musser (Sarah) of St. Joseph, and Cy Musser (Stefanie) of Savannah, Missouri; grandchildren, Paige, Cade, Maggie, Jackson, Lily, and Vivian Musser; Mother-in-law, Charlene Musser of St. Joseph; her sister, Terry (Edwards) Conard of St Joseph; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, at Central Christian Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
