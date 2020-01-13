James V. Musser

KEARNEY, Mo. - James V. "Jimmy" Musser, 57, of Kearney, formerly of Plattsburg, passed away Jan. 11, 2020.

Survived by: mother, Elizabeth Miner; daughters: Jenny, Sherri and Robin; three grandchildren; brother, John (Sandra) Musser; sister, Darlene (Rodney) Perks; other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, Missouri.

Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.