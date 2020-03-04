BETHANY, Mo. - Leland Dow Musick, 84, Bethany, passed away peacefully in his home, with his family by his side, on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Leland is survived by: his wife, Ruth Ann Musick, of the home; son, Ron Musick, Bethany; daughter, Rolanda (Doug) Dale, Bethany; grandchildren: Chris (Mary) Musick, Joey (Josh) Peck, Kelly (Wiatt) Hodge, Marie (Andy) Schick, Abbe Findley, Darren (Julie) Dale, Carrie (John) Renner and Dustin Dale; 13 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany.

Burial will follow in Foster Cemetery, New Hampton, Missouri.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to: Foster Cemetery and/or Harrison County Hospice, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.