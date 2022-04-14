Victoria A. Murray, passed away March 14, 2022, at the age of 89, in St. Joseph.
She was born Victoria Erganian on Nov. 7, 1932, in St. Joseph, to Misak and Aregulo Erganian, the fifth of five children.
Vicki married James Lee Murray, June 27, 1951, and they were blessed with two children. In 1959, the family moved to Orange County, California. Vicki returned to St. Joseph in 2000.
Vicki is survived by: her son, Scott Murray and his wife, Kathy; her daughter, Susan Annette Stewart and her husband, Adrian; three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Vicki was a member of the Central Christian Church. She enjoyed traveling with "the girls", her friends since high school. She loved her game shows and was an avid fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Kansas City Royals.
Per her wishes, the family has planned a private ceremony to celebrate her life.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.