ROCK PORT, Mo. - Maxine Eddy Murray, 94, Rock Port, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020, Community Hospital Fairfax, in Fairfax, Missouri.
Preceded: parents, Albert Charles and Maude Emaline (Singleton) Hall; husbands, Charles Eddy and Morrell Murray; sisters, Alberta (Wes) Smith and Oma (Gerald) Hawkins; brothers: Harold (Barbee) Hall, John Hall, Sterling Hall; grandchildren, Hawley Owens, Thaddeus Owens; nephews, Scott Hawkins, Jim Smith.
Survivors: son, Alan Charles (Mari) Eddy, Shenandoah, Iowa; step-children, Deanna (George) Owens, Gerald (Jeannie) Murray; grandchildren: Zach Owens, Ashley Sandusky, Logan Murray; seven great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Joan Hall, Marge Hall; nieces: Rita Knierim, Lisa Hall Smith, Krista Burge, Susie Abbott, Sallie Crowl, Sandy Holoubek, MarShyllia LaMar, Gaeleene Weathers, Kamara Johnson; nephews: Greg Hall, Gary Hawkins, Richard Hawkins, H.A. Hawkins, Jeff Smith, Kevin Hall; numerous cousins.
Due to current restrictions, a memorial service will be held Aug. 22, 2020, Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
Private Family Graveside Service: Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, Fairfax.
Memorials: American Heart Association or Rock Port Nutrition Center.
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.