SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - Katherine Lynne Murray, 59, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, in Springfield, after a lengthy illness. She was born April 30, 1963, in St. Joseph, daughter of the late Alberta and Marvin Justus. She graduated from Benton High School and the Platte Valley Community College. She worked at the St. Joseph Board of realtors for several years.
Katherine enjoyed listening to music, dancing, watching the Hallmark Chanel movies and spending time with her family, she was a Christian.
Katherine was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Linda Kay Justus, Elizabeth Justus, and Rose Perman; brothers, Marvin Jr., David, Martin and Donald Justu; and a granddaughter.
Survivors include husband, Jerry Murray of the home; daughter, Christina (Crystal) Anderson, San Antonio, Texas; and son, Matt (Cindy Vacek) Anderson, Gretna, Nebraska; sister, Elaine (Bill) Pettyjohn; brothers, Larry (Melba) Justus, Gary (Sandy) Justus, James "Buck" Justus (Mary Sekunda) Justus.
Katherine was loved by all and was one of a kind. She will be missed by all especially her husband, Jerry.
Funeral services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Vernon Maggart officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the NO 6 Cemetery, Frazier, Missouri.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of - Murray as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.